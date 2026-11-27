Comedian and actor Tim Robinson has relaunched his vile attacks against the Burbank Police Department with profane comments calling police “scumbag pigs” written on am Instagram tribute post to a police dog that was killed in the line of duty.

On November 22, the police department had posted a tribute noting the one-year anniversary of K-9 dog Spike being shot and killed by an armed suspect during a traffic stop last year. But Robinson used the memorial post to go on the attack against the department.

“Dirty pigs made a dog do their violence! Now they celebrate their abuse of an innocent animal? Scum bag pigs,” the deranged cmic wrote on the page.

That was not the only profane attack the I Think You Should Leave actor indulged on the post.

He continued attacking the department for using dogs to help stop crime, and claimed that it isn’t fair that officer chose the dog’s fate and didn’t let the dog choose its own life.

“Fuck you dirty pigs,” he wrote, adding, “Trying to drum up emotion for a dog y’all forced to work. Classic dumb pig shit!” he blathered on, addressing one particular officer by name.

His curse-laden messages were soon deleted, and that set the comedian off, as well.

“You took my comments down?!!!! What are you trying to hide pigs??!! What about transparency???” he screeched.

The department replied that they never delete messages on social media.

It is likely, though, that Robinson’s messages were either deleted after other users reported the comments or were deleted by Instagram’s own system where hate speech is deleted automatically. Or perhaps a bit of both.

Fox News notes that this is not the first time that Robinson has gone on an extended harangue against the Burbank Police Department.

He was also seen viciously attacking police in October after a man named Aerin Robinson (no relation to the comedian) accused the department of brutally beating him during an arrest for drugs.

After video of the arrest was reported, the comedian went on the attack against the Burbank Police and alleging the department is full of “scumbag pigs” who are guilty of police brutality.

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