The holidays are the time to give your kids a memory they will cherish forever. However, one Bruins fan may have given his son a memory he’d rather forget.

The fan was in the front row with his family for the Bruins-Maple Leafs game on Friday when a puck flew over the glass and landed nearby.

The puck’s sudden landing on the fan side of the glass brought out the alpha instincts of both the Bruins fan and another dad wearing a Team USA hockey jersey, as the two adult spectators battled ferociously for it.

In the heat of battle, the Bruins fan elbowed his son in the head and pushed him aside.

Neither the anguished look of pain on his son’s face (which, admittedly, he couldn’t see) nor his apparent scream was enough to dissuade his father from his zealous pursuit of the puck.

So oblivious was the Bruins fan that, when he finally realized his son had been hurt, he angrily gestured towards the fan with the Team USA jersey, as if he had hurt his son.

That sparked a vociferous argument between the two, which subsided as the Bruins fan turned away, seemingly acknowledging that he had elbowed his son.

Adding to the youngster’s woes, he was holding a sign claiming he had “hiked” from Vermont for the game and was willing to trade something for a puck.

Little did the young man know that what he traded for his puck would be his father’s dignity and self-respect.

Although that’s not really true either, his father didn’t end up getting the puck.