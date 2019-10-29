Jim Jordan on House Impeachment Vote: ‘I Don’t Think Anything Is Going to Change’

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends” said after Thursday’s planned vote by House Democrats to formalize their “sham” impeachment inquiry that nothing will change.

House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) will not commit to having the vote, even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expects it to place.

Jordan stated if it does happen, there will continue to be a lack of “due process,” and everything will continue to be done in secret.

“I don’t think anything is going to change,” Jordan stressed.

“You can’t undo what they’ve already done,” he added. “We’ve had these eight depositions now. They’ve been leaking selective parts of it, haven’t been following any type of basic due process. … I think this is just one more kind of make it up as you go along example. And it’s all been done in secret with these secret leaks.”

Jordan went on to criticize the Democrats’ process as “ridiculous, unfair and partisan,” adding “every single Republican” will “vote against”formalizing the impeachment inquiry.

