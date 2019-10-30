McCarthy: Impeachment Resolution Makes Schiff Witness, Prosecutor, Judge, and Jury

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) criticized the House impeachment resolution by stating that it will make House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) “a fact witness, a prosecutor, a judge, and a jury.”

McCarthy said, “He is a fact witness, and in our judicial system, a fact witness cannot be a prosecutor. And what we’ll vote on tomorrow will not only make Adam Schiff a fact witness, a prosecutor, a judge, and a jury. He has stopped people, witnesses, from answering questions. So, he objects, but then, when he objects for them to answer the question, he’s the judge who rules whether they should answer the question or not. He should actually send these witnesses a legal bill. Because he’s also their attorney. And he’s the only who’s picking the witness. Nowhere in our judicial system would we ever allow this. If this was in a court of law, there would be a mistrial right now, based upon what these Democrats have done and the way they’ve treated this — all these facts.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett