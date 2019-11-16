Brooks: If the Hearings ‘Were a Football Game,’ Democrats Would Be Winning ’42-3′

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that there is a “solid and airtight” case of a quid pro quo, and that if the hearings were a football game, “it would be 42-3” in favor of the Democrats.

Brooks said, “The case is very solid and airtight that there was the quid pro quo. All the testimony points to that.”

He added, “I mean, if this were a football game, it would be 42-3. The Republicans, I don’t blame them. There’s just not much of a case there. What is — he is accused of clearly happened.”

