Brooks: Impeachment Case ‘Is Legally Stronger,’ ‘Not Politically Stronger’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the case for impeaching President Trump has strengthened legally, but not politically.

Brooks said, “Well, the case is legally stronger, but it’s not politically stronger.”

After citing polling among independents and voters in Wisconsin on impeachment, Brooks added, “I think everybody knows he’s guilty. They just don’t think this is the issue that affects my life. And why are they talking about all this stuff?”

