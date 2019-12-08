Collins: ‘Only’ Bipartisan Vote Will Be Against Impeachment — ‘Good Luck Selling That’ in 2020

On this week’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) said the only bipartisan consensus would be “against impeaching” President Donald Trump.

Collins said, “At this point, I don’t expect any Republican to vote for impeachment. We’ve seen early on the inquiry, and it’s gotten worse for the Democrats since then, and there’ll be at least two, the only thing that’s going to be bipartisan in this is against impeaching this president, not bipartisan for impeaching this president. That’s the Democrats’ problem. Good luck selling that in a year.”

