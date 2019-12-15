Adam Schiff: Trump Lawlessness a ‘Clear and Present Danger’ to Our Democracy

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called President Donald Trump a “clear and present danger” to the country’s democracy.

When asked about Rudy Giuliani’s recent trip to Ukraine, Schiff said, “Well, this is exactly the problem, and that is that the misconduct hasn’t stopped, that the president is out there on the White House lawn just a month or two ago saying that he still wants Ukraine to do this investigation, that he would like China to investigate the Bidens. The president’s emissary was in Ukraine just this past week once again trying to conduct the same sham investigation, trying to get Ukrainian help to cheat in the next election.”

“So this misconduct goes on, the threat to our election, integrity coming up goes on,” he continued. “It’s a clear and present danger I think, to our democracy, and not something that we can turn away from simply because the Republicans in the House refuse to do their duty, and continuing to put the person of the president above their personal obligation.”

