Tom Cotton: Trump’s Lawyers in Just Two Hours Demolished House Democrats’ Case

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said on Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Donald Trump’s lawyers “demolished” the case made by the House impeachment managers.

Cotton said, “We listened to Adam Schiff drone on for three days, and then president’s lawyers in just two hours demolished the case they made.”

He continued, “Yesterday they used just two hours and demolished the case the House Democrats presented using selective misrepresented quotes from tape, using transcripts that were out of context, or just generally fulminating about how enraged they are that Donald Trump is still the president.”

He added, “They’re not upset that they haven’t had witnesses, they’re upset that their witnesses haven’t said what they want them to say.”

