Pelosi: ‘Democrats and Republicans Have Catered to the Chinese Government’ 

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that both parties “have catered to the Chinese government” and that barring some sort of global pressure on them, China has “no intention of stopping ripping off our intellectual property. They have no intention of giving us the market access that we need.”

Pelosi said, “Democrats and Republicans have catered to the Chinese government. But Democrats and Republicans, on the other hand, have worked together. 31 years ago was the Tiananmen Square massacre. In 1991, I stood with my Republican and Democratic colleagues in Tiananmen Square unfurling a banner remembering those who had died at Tiananmen Square. We thought that if we could use our leverage with the Chinese, that we could free those prisoners, we could open our markets, they could stop violating our intellectual property, they would stop selling weapon technology for weapons of mass destruction and delivery systems to rogue nations. But they didn’t, not for a very long time.”

After talking about various bills Congress has passed, Pelosi stated, “We cannot be naive when it comes to the Chinese. They have no intention of stopping ripping off our intellectual property. They have no intention of giving us the market access that we need. And, it’s — unless we will join globally with the E.U. and have real market strength, to say to them, we’re no longer going to be at the mercy of your trade violations. We’re going to work together. Now, let’s negotiate.”

