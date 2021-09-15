Cotton: Blinken Has Been Blaming Everyone for Afghanistan Debacle Except Biden

During Wednesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) sounded off on the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Cotton said Blinken “has spent the last two days blaming everyone for the debacle in Afghanistan except for the person who bears the blame — Joe Biden.”

“You know, Tony Blinken has spent the last two days blaming everyone for the debacle in Afghanistan except for the person who bears the blame — Joe Biden,” Cotton emphasized. “And that’s because Tony Blinken has been a long-time aid and yes man to Joe Biden. It’s not surprising he came up there and defended the president’s claim that this was some kind of extraordinary success, as the president called it.”

He continued, “I wouldn’t say it’s an extraordinary success when we lost 13 Americans to a suicide bomber when our military had to evacuate over 100,000 people doing a great job on the ground. A job they never should have been called to do because of the disorganized and ill-planned evacuation that they had to conduct because Tony Blinken’s Statement Department, which let’s remember, is responsible for that kind of drawdown and evacuation of civilians, had not properly planned and organized for it.”

Cotton wouldn’t call for Blinken’s resignation, arguing Blinken was just following Biden’s orders.

“I think the person that’s responsible for what’s happened in Afghanistan is, unfortunately, the president, not Tony Blinken,” he stated. “And Tony Blinken is exexecuting the president’s policy. There are still some questions I have about Tony Blinken’s preparation for this evacuation and exactly how well the State Department planned or how well they didn’t plan. I want to get to the bottom of those. And we will see what those questions prove out in the long run.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent