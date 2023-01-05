FNC’s Pirro: Speakership Fight ‘Making the Republicans Look Ridiculous’

Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro said Thursday on “The Five” that she was “angry” at the House Republicans refusing to back Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for Speaker of the House.

Pirro said, “I’m angry about it. They’re making the Republicans look ridiculous. First of all, I like Kevin McCarthy. Why wasn’t this done ahead of time? Why are we doing this in front of the public? We look like a bunch of fools. And Lauren Boebert – you know, with all due respect – the woman barely won her race. You’re holding out until Kevin falls. What is the alternative? What do you want? What is the option? What can people agree on? You want the Republicans to get the Democrats to get a speaker of the House?”

She continued, “This is an embarrassment. It has gone on long enough. It should’t happen this way.”

Pirro added, “These people that he gave money to are voting against him,” she went on. “What do they want? They have no other alternative. They’re egomaniacs who’ve got no answers and they oughta just be quiet and just go along with the majority at this point. If you don’t want to vote for a bill, don’t vote for it. And that’s the end of it.”

