Tim Scott: Biden Admin Weaponizing Race to ‘Hide Their Failures, to Hide Their Insufficiencies’

Thursday, during an appearance on the Fox News Channel, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pushed back against the claim the country is plagued by institutional racism.

The South Carolina Republican suggested that the Biden administration was using racism to cloak its own shortcomings.

“The one thing we all should realize, and take a step back from the pundits who tell us that the progressive story of America is one that is filled with racism, it is a lie from the pit of hell,” he said. “What we can believe it’s a story of evolution. America is the one country on Earth that fought the big fight so that we could all live together. I’m not talking about the Civil War. I’m talking about the fight that happens every single day where every day Americans show up for each other. That’s why my Faith in America Tour reinforced my confidence that believing in each other is our best past forward.”

“Here’s what we know about the Biden Administration,” Scott continued. “They weaponize race to hide their failures, to hide their insufficiencies. If you do that, you cheapen the journey of my grandfather, you cheapen the story of evolution, and you make young kids today believe that the only way forward is to be an exception. But today’s rule was yesterday’s exception. So all things are possible in America. And the best news is the future of this country is not defined by the color of your skin. It is the quality of your education. We must continue to push quality education in every zip code in this great nation.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor