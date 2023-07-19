IRS Whistleblower Ziegler: I Was Told Not to Talk to Hunter’s Adult Children Because It Would ‘Get Us into Hot Water’

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler tells @CBS_Herridge that he wanted to interview Hunter Biden's adult children, but was told by an Assistant U.S. Attorney that doing so would "get us into hot water." pic.twitter.com/IOGH5tf5zL

During a portion of an interview with CBS News released on Wednesday, IRS Special Agent Joseph Ziegler, one of the whistleblowers on the Hunter Biden investigation, stated that he wanted to talk to Hunter Biden’s adult children regarding the legitimacy of many of his business deductions and expenses but was never given the approval to do so because interviewing them would “get us into hot water.” Ziegler also stated that “I was asking to do these certain things, and roadblock after roadblock was put up in front of me.”

CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge asked, “Why did you want to interview Hunter Biden’s adult children?”

Ziegler responded, “So, a lot of the business deductions, expenses, related to the adult children.”

Herridge then asked, “Did you get the approvals?”

Ziegler answered, “So, we never received the approvals to talk to those people.”

Herridge then asked, “What did the Assistant U.S. Attorney tell you?”

Ziegler responded, “That that’s going to get us into hot water.”

Herridge then asked if that’s “in the IRS handbook, avoiding hot water?” Ziegler answered that it’s not, and “I was asking to do these certain things, and roadblock after roadblock was put up in front of me.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett