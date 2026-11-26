Move over, Rev. Martin Luther King, because the alleged MS-13 gangster Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a new civil rights leader, according to a Latino political advocate.

“How do you think history comes to remember Kilmar Abrego Garcia?” MSNOW host Alicia Menendez asked guest Erika Andiola, a Mexican-born advocate for illegal migrants at the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON).

“He is a civil rights leader,” Andiola declared after the Salvadoran illegal migrant was deported to Spain:

He is a human rights leader, not just in this country but around the world. I mean, he is a man who was literally a few years ago was a day laborer [illegal immigrant], and now is somebody who is fighting for himself and millions of Americans [illegal immigrants]. Who, if he wasn’t battling this, honestly, our own Constitution right now would be compromised [by rapid deportations]. So I want people to see him as a civil rights leader.

Abrego Garcia has been credibly accused of spousal abuse, labor trafficking, and membership in the murderous MS-13 criminal gang.

Andiola’s push shows the growing role of crude ethnic politics in Americans’ society.

The ethnic politics are ensured by the federal government’s post-1990 economic strategy of importing roughly one low-wage migrant for every two American births.

The migrants serve business as additional consumers, workers, and renters, so expanding the economy, inflating Wall Street, and expanding government power amid civic strife and chaotic diversity.

But many millions of them are abused and exploited by employers, so the blocs of migrants and their American children rationally want to raise their legal, civic, and economic status, ensuring conflict with ordinary Americans

The 2026 election is accelerating the ethnic politics by empowering ethnic advocates — such as Andiola — to demand amnesty for millions of migrants.

Many Americans dislike the turmoil. “I’m worried about the same arrogance from the Democratic Party that I saw in the past,” journalist Stephen Smith said November 18, adding, “Oh, by the way, I’m on the record. I firmly believe immigration is about securing a voting bloc.”

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Mexico-born Andiola is urging Americans to consider the Latino illegal migrant — Abrego Garcia — in the same category as American heroes such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, the Rev. Martin Luther King, or Cesar Chavez, who protected Americans’ labor rights by pushing for the deportation of illegal migrants.

She is an illegal migrant who crossed the border in 1998 with her mother. She is protected by President Barack Obama’s DACA amnesty and has made a career as an advocate for migrants over Americans.

Before her work at NDLON, she worked as Chief Advocacy Officer for the Texas-based RAICES and as political director for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) advocacy group, Our Revolution.

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Andiola’s elevation of Abrego Garcia to leader status is echoed by other pro-migration progressives, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who is trying to replace the Democrats’ leader in the Senate, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“As all of us said at the time, we need to make sure that his constitutional rights are protected for himself, but also because if we allow the constitutional rights of one person to be taken away, to be violated, we put at risk the constitutional rights of everybody,” Van Hollen told C-SPAN.