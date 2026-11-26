During an interview released on Monday’s “Fox News Rundown” podcast, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) argued that the Intelligence Authorization Act needs to be added to the National Defense Authorization Act, though “We’ve got to be careful that we don’t load it up with too much because we don’t want to actually imperil the bill itself.”

Crawford said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “The National Defense Authorization Act is something that gets an awful lot of attention because it’s essential. And so, because it’s essential, people use it to try to — as kind of a Christmas tree. They’ll load up a whole lot of stuff on it to try to get their initiatives included. We’ve got to be careful that we don’t load it up with too much because we don’t want to actually imperil the bill itself.”

He continued, “What we do need is to include the Intelligence Authorization Act — that’s something that my committee has jurisdiction over, that we’re working to get that passed — included with the NDAA.”

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