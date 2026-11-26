Vice President JD Vance said the U.S. Army had its hand forced into detonating volatile bomb-making chemicals in Iowa due to inaction from the Obama administration dating back to 2009.

Speaking on the concerns of lead toxicity in the small town of Middleton as a result of Wednesday’s controlled explosion of the nation’s entire stockpile of lead azide, Vance said, “The can had been kicked down the road.”

“If you go back to 2009 under the Obama administration, we stored this highly unstable stuff with no real plan for how to move it, with no real plan for how to neutralize it,” he told reporters in Ohio.

Lawsuits and public outcry delayed the detonation of the roughly five tons of degraded lead azide inside 68 barrels at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, with locals sharing their worry about potential health and environmental effects.

According to the Army, the hazardous material had to be dealt with because the chemicals could have degraded to the point where they would have the potential to spontaneously explode.

“Inaction is no longer an option,” said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley prior to the planned detonation.

Vance continued, saying, “We became aware — meaning in the Trump administration — we became aware that there really wasn’t a good option here about six months ago.”

“It was impossible to move it. It was impossible to effectively neutralize it without causing significant danger to the surrounding communities.”

According to the vice president, there were two options for the Trump administration: conduct a controlled detonation, or “just let it sit there.”

“Every scientist, every expert that we talked to, said that if you let it sit there, there’s a very good chance, whether it’s tomorrow, a week from now, a month from now, but very soon there is a very good chance that with the cold weather this stuff is going to detonate on its own,” he explained.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he had ordered the military to suspend the operation until a federal appeals court authorized it and Democrat Gov.-elect Rob Sand gave his approval.

“I feel the proper course is to get rid of this long-term problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ended up deciding to let the Army carry out the detonation, lifting a “temporary pause on the emergency permit authorized by EPA,” Politico reported.

Trump also blamed Obama, and said Sand ultimately was “absolutely no help” in getting the detonation done in a Truth Social post following the explosion.

“Rob, the new future Governor of Iowa, is obviously unhappy that the Obama created (2009!) mess was so perfectly handled by the U.S. Army through a flawless detonation, that he’s now complaining about the lead up to the event,” Trump wrote on Wednesday afternoon.

“He hurt and delayed the process. Was absolutely no help. Just another politician. He should rejoice at this great success, not nitpick and issue phony complaints on ‘transparency.’ I will remember!” the president added.

Despite Trump’s remarks about the Democrat governor-elect, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller offered him thanks, along with outgoing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) and other officials, in a statement posted to X:

According to the president, early reports from Iowa show that the Army’s efforts to mitigate harmful fallout “have far exceeded expectations.”

“I believe, absolutely, that we reduced as close to zero as is absolutely humanly possible of risk to the health and safety of the people of Middletown and the extended communities around Iowa,” Maj. Gen. Shirley said.

After the blast, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that all EPA real-time air monitors were showing “ZERO detection of airborne lead throughout the region.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.