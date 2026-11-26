Venezuela’s socialist regime calculated the nation’s total debt at $237.5 billion in a new official report.

The document also contained the first official details of Venezuela’s debt to the Chinese regime in over a decade.

“Acting President” Rodríguez claims the socialist regime will “double” Venezuela’s economy over the next five years.

Venezuela’s socialist regime this week revealed that the nation’s public debt is at a staggering $237.5 billion, marking the first public admission of its kind as part of an economic recovery plan announced by “acting President” Delcy Rodríguez.

The Venezuelan regime is known for having an extensive record of obfuscating actual details on the state of Venezuela’s economy. The glaring lack of transparency worsened during the rule of deposed dictator Nicolás Maduro amid the collapse of socialism in Venezuela over the past decade. Opposition politicians denounced at the time that Maduro justified the non-disclosure of the statistics because the economic data, which often showed proof of the failure of socialism, could be used “politically” to attack his regime.

The dictator’s actions left Venezuelans and international analysts without access to official data that could be used to accurately ascertain the actual state of the country’s dire financial situation.

On Tuesday, “acting President” Rodríguez and members of her economic team announced what the ruling socialists refer to as the “Venezuela Reborn” economic recovery program. Venezuelan outlets noted that the document contains the first public debt figures disclose by the regime in years — which the socialists measured at $237.54 billion, or nearly 242 percent of Venezuela’s GDP in 2025. Bloomberg Linea, for its part, described the document as one of the broader official publications of Venezuela’s financial status by the Venezuelan state in decades.

At press time, a copy containing a Spanish and English version of the document presented by Rodríguez’s report is publicly available at the website of the Venezuelan Finance Ministry.

The socialist regime claimed in the document that Venezuela’s staggering public debt is in a “state of protracted default and is unsustainable,” attributing it to “restrictions imposed by financial sanctions, declining hydrocarbon revenues, and years of macroeconomic imbalances.”

Per the Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional, the regime’s report lists debt transparency, normalizing relations with external creditors, and resuming ties with international financial institutions among its priorities.

“Without such measures, the current level of public debt will continue to weigh on growth prospects and delay economic recovery,” the Venezuelan regime wrote in the document.

In a detailed breakdown of the public debt, the Venezuelan regime stated in the report that the country’s Eurobond debt totaled $110.1 billion, including about $45.9 billion of past due interest. The more than $237 billion public debt also includes $67.3 billion in non-financial obligations concentrated at Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA, in addition to $26.3 billion in arbitration claims, and $4.2 billion that the nation owes to multilateral lenders.

According to Reuters , the regime’s document makes mention of a $240 million loan to the oil company from the state-owned BANDES bank as an “intra-public-sector” debt. Reuters observed that the document does not specify how the Venezuelan regime would treat those claims in an eventual restructuring.

Most notably, the report claims that Venezuela owes $16.87 billion in bilateral loans to China and some $5.08 billion to Russia. Throughout the nearly 13 years that Nicolás Maduro was in power, the Venezuelan regime never disclosed transparent information on the state of its debt to China, which the country originally began to accrue during the rule of Hugo Chavez, who borrowed more than $50 billion from the Chinese regime through an oil-for-loan deal. Maduro secured an additional $5 billion loan from China in 2018 to help stave off the collapse of Venezuela’s socialist economy at the time. It is largely believed that the majority of Venezuela’s oil exports from 2019 up to Maduro’s downfall were part of the oil-for-loan repayments to China.

Given the lack of official data during the Maduro era of the socialist regime, numerous international outlets had no choice but to estimate how much Venezuela actually owed to the Chinese communists. For years, the amount estimated varied widely depending on the report, with some estimates suggesting anywhere between “more than $60 billion” to $161 billion as of the end of 2023. Maduro’s son, lawmaker Nicolás Maduro Guerra, claimed to Reuters in May 2024 that Venezuela owed “approximately $10 billion” to China at the time but failed to provide specific, verifiable figures. Shortly after Maduro was arrested by U.S. forces in January, Bloomberg estimated Venezuela’s debt to China to be anywhere between $10-20 billion.

Speaking after the presentation of the report, “acting President” Rodríguez affirmed that the regime’s program seeks to “double” Venezuela’s economy over the next five years and projects sustained growth between the present and “2036-2040.” Rodríguez also affirmed that the presented project aims to restore Venezuela’s wages and control inflation.

The “acting president” further stated that the plan aims to restore Venezuela’s once-flagship oil production and bring it back to upwards of three million barrels of oil per day over the next ten years.

The Venezuelan socialist regime announced in May plans to restructure its debt; the regime’s authorities asserted that they would release relevant financial data within a month. However, Reuters pointed out that Venezuela suffered a devastating doublet earthquake in June, which further complicated efforts to assess the actual state of the Venezuelan economy.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.