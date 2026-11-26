Macy’s may face a huge bill in order to get its massive parade balloons up and floating as the cost of helium has climbed.

The department store postponed its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday due to weather conditions, and the financial aspect of the decision is staggering, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Macy’s could lose about $1.7 million as the war in Iran has reportedly caused helium shortages, the outlet said:

Over a third of helium — a natural gas that needs to be extracted from underground rock formations — comes from Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex, which suffered damage from Iranian bomb strikes this year. Much like oil, global helium prices then spiked in March 2026, according to reports in Reuters — bad news for Macy’s, which uses an average of 550,000 tons of the buoyant gas in its balloons.

The Bureau of Land Management described helium as “an odorless, nontoxic, colorless, and tasteless gas” that is “lighter than air” and can be used for balloons, scientific research, medical technology, high-tech manufacturing, and space exploration, along with national defense.

Macy’s helium normally comes from a refinery in Kansas, but the price has still jumped, according to the Post.

The first annual Macy’s Christmas Parade was held on November 27, 1924, in New York City and has changed a lot since that time, the National Air and Space Museum said Wednesday.

“The lineup featured four floats, four bands, hundreds of Macy’s employees and professional performers, and live animals from the Central Park Zoo,” the article reads.

Early versions of the balloons were not deflated after the event but released into the air where they popped as they floated away.

“Later designers added valves to the balloons, which allowed helium to escape slowly at the end of the festivities. Whoever found a runaway balloon and returned it to Macy’s could claim store credit as their reward, though not all balloons made it back,” the museum explained. “However, in 1932, a stray parade balloon sent an airplane into a tailspin. This accident spelled the end of the practice of simply setting the balloons free.”

Macy’s, according to the Post, can afford an over $1 million bill despite the setbacks, noting, “Of course — the home seat of Santa Claus posted $22.621 billion in revenue last year.”