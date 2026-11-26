President Trump said he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end military aggression against European territories to help secure a deal ending the Ukraine war.

Trump said he believes a deal is possible, adding that thousands are being killed each month.

Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday discussed avoiding actions that would expand the war.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin he would like to see an end to military aggression against European territories.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he urged Putin during their meetings in China earlier this month to end aggression in Europe in hopes of striking a deal to end the Ukraine war.

“During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly,” Trump wrote.

“I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH — and will be a Great Tribute to everyone!” he added.

The post comes after Trump and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte met Wednesday night at Mar-a-Lago. Trump said he updated Rutte on his talks with Putin.

Trump and Rutte talked extensively about avoiding an expansion of the war, the president said in a separate statement.

“We also talked about, at length, the importance of Russia and Ukraine avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the War — and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the War, as rapidly as possible,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Lastly, we discussed Defense Spending, and the Investment in our Industrial Base, both in the United States, and all across NATO. I briefed NATO on the tremendous progress our Defense Companies are making on more than 20 new facilities currently under construction. The focus of these Companies is the building of Patriots, THAAD Systems, Tomahawks, and many new Weapons, both Offensive and Defensive, that have not yet been viewed by the Public, or other Countries. There has never been a time when the United States has produced more Military Equipment or Munitions than now. Our “cupboard” will soon be full and, when it is, our Allies and Partners throughout the World will be benefitting greatly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Iran was also a primary topic of the meeting, as well as defense spending and industrial base investments, Trump said:

Additionally, Trump said, “all of the record-setting achievements that the U.S. and NATO have made together at the Summits in the Hague, and Ankara, were discussed.”