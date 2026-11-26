Nov. 26 (UPI) — The black and tan coonhound Rocker was crowned the winner of the National Dog Show in Philadelphia, which was televised Thursday on NBC and Peacock.

Actor John O’Hurley and American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei hosted the event, which traditionally airs after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year’s parade has been postponed until Saturday due to storms with high winds.

Belgian Sheepdog Soleil was named top dog at last year’s competition.

Best in Show for the 25th National Dog Shows goes to:

The Black and Tan Coonhound, Rocker.

@Purina https://t.co/DnoiAYXhuU— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 26, 2026