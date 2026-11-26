Voters in five states with the highest unemployment rates nationwide kept Democrats in control following November’s midterm elections. The five states are Arizona, Oregon, California, Michigan, and Connecticut. Each of the states either kept incumbent Democrat governors in power or chose a Democrat to succeed the current chief executive.

In Arizona, voters returned Gov. Katie Hobbs to another four years in charge and flipped control of the state legislature and statewide offices to Democrats and in Oregon voters reelected Gov. Tina Kotek by a 10-point margin in the state. The unemployment rate in both states is 4.9 percent according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

Voters in California and Michigan elected new Democrat governors, replacing two far-left figures in Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer. California voters chose former Senator and Biden Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera to lead the state while Michigan voters elevated Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Both states recorded unemployment rates of 5 percent, according to BLS.

In a bit of good news for the Golden State, voters rejected a proposed “billionaires’ tax” that was on the ballot.

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President and chief economist of the American Legislative Exchange Council, Jonathan Williams, called the outcome a victory for economic common sense, arguing the measure could have accelerated the departure of wealthy residents and businesses from the state. “We did have good news in that they did see through this horrible idea that would have accelerated the outmigration even further,” Williams said in an interview about the results.

Connecticut, the state with the highest unemployment rate at 5.1 percent, elected Ned Lamont to a third term as governor and expanded Democrats’ control in their state legislature.

By contrast, five states with the lowest unemployment rates are led by Republicans: South Dakota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Nebraska.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.