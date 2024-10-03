ABC’s Hostin: Melania Wants to ‘Take Him Out’ — She Hates Donald, Doesn’t Want to Be First Lady

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Thursday on “The View” that former first lady Melania Trump said she supported abortion rights because she wanted former President Donald Trump to lose the election.

Hostin said, “I think she hates him. Okay, so we can all agree that. That’s a given. I also think that she wants to take him out. She does not want to be the First Lady any more. She doesn’t want to be the First Lady. She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn’t want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn’t want anything to do with him. She doesn’t want to sleep in the same room with him. She can’t tolerate him.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Allegedly.”

Hostin said, “Allegedly. So I really think that this is her way of undercutting his bid for the presidency because then she doesn’t have to deal with him anymore.”

She continued, “But this is how they’re simpatico — like Alyssa said, she needs the money because he’s broke. So, she wants to make the money, now her memoir’s all buzzy, now we’re all talking about it. Maybe now she’s not as bad as she is. You know, I think that she wants to take him out and she’s doing a pretty damn good job of it.”

