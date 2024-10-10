NYT’s Peters: Biden-Harris Competency Edge Has Been Lost After ‘Mismanagement’ of Afghanistan

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” New York Times Reporter Jeremy Peters stated that President Joe Biden “was able to portray himself as the competent, effective leader who could take over for all of Trump’s mismanagement. Now, that has kind of flipped, because you have the people saying that the economy isn’t in great shape, you have, of course, the mismanagement of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

Peters said that while Harris is ahead in some polling on the question of who is the change candidate, “there is still this core question of competence. And Donald Trump has been hammering this. This was Joe Biden’s advantage in 2020, right, Andrea? He was able to portray himself as the competent, effective leader who could take over for all of Trump’s mismanagement. Now, that has kind of flipped, because you have the people saying that the economy isn’t in great shape, you have, of course, the mismanagement of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. And Republicans have been able to successfully argue that this shows that the Democratic administration has not done so great managing the country. So, she probably could have picked any number of things to gently disagree with President Biden on. But she did miss that opportunity.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett