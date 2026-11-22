Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan (D-MN) said that if President Donald Trump is willing to work with Democrats on expanding Medicare, they will call it TrumpCare.

Host Dana Bash said, “Let’s talk about health care. There is a social media—there has been a back and forth between President Trump and Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, after saying on Friday that he could hammer out a healthcare deal with Democrats. The president reposted El-Sayed’s post, offering to work on a deal that could be called TrumpCare. El-Sayed responded, ‘Let’s get to work. Ready when you are.’ Would you be okay with that?”

Flanagan said, “Listen, call it whatever you want. I think people are ready for Medicare for all. If we have to call it TrumpCare in order to get it across the finish line, that’s fine by me, because I certainly heard from folks all across Minnesota as I was campaigning that people are absolutely struggling. They are paying for health insurance and not getting any healthcare. $18,000 deductibles. It’s outrageous. We can do more. So if Donald Trump is ready to fight for Medicare for all, we’ll call it TrumpCare. That’s fine, because we have to deliver for our constituents who are struggling.”

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