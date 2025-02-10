Passaic Mayor: Latinos, Even Illegal Immigrants Don’t Want to Be Seen as Safe Haven for Violent Illegal Immigrants

On Monday’s broadcast of NJ Spotlight News, Passaic, NJ Mayor Hector Lora said that the city will cooperate with lawful immigration orders dealing with violent criminals and “Latinos, those who are documented, undocumented and individuals from every background would agree, we don’t want to create a situation where individuals believe we’re harboring violent criminals or that the city of Passaic is a safe haven for those who would abuse or harm others.”

Lora stated, “The city of Passaic cooperates. We will not resist or oppose or fail to comply with any lawful immigration order when it comes to violent criminals. Because whether you’re documented or undocumented, if you commit a violent crime, if you abuse children, if you’re transporting weapons illegally, we’re here to cooperate with law enforcement, whether that’s county, state, or federal, because my number one priority is the public safety of our residents.”

He continued, “And I will tell you that Latinos, those who are documented, undocumented and individuals from every background would agree, we don’t want to create a situation where individuals believe we’re harboring violent criminals or that the city of Passaic is a safe haven for those who would abuse or harm others.”

