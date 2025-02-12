Rubio: ‘Hopefully’ Arab Nations Giving Better Plan for Gaza Will ‘Be the Product’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan is the only one at the moment, and so if Arab countries don’t like the Trump plan and “think they’ve got a better plan, we need to hear it. And so, hopefully, that’ll be the product of that.”

Rubio said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:35] “This is not a President that wastes a lot of time talking about things that he’s never going to do or doesn’t mean to do. If he says he’s going to do something, he’ll do it, and these leaders know it.”

After the discussion turned to meetings earlier that day with Jordanian officials and the Trump Gaza plan, Rubio stated that the meeting with the Jordanians was a good one and praised them as an ally, and added, “[H]ere’s the bottom line: If people don’t like the Trump plan for Gaza, right now, it’s the only plan. And so, I think it’s now incumbent upon the Arab countries and our allies, we work very closely with them, if they think they’ve got a better plan, we need to hear it. And so, hopefully, that’ll be the product of that.”

