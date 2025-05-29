Comer: Biden Cover-up Investigation to Seek Testimony from Staffers Responsible for Using the Autopen

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said his investigation of former President Joe Biden’s alleged decline in office was honing in on specific targets.

According to the Kentucky Republican lawmaker, his investigation was seeking answers from Biden’s medical staff and other senior aides.

“You mentioned Jill Biden,” host Sean Hannity said. “You mentioned, I would assume Hunter Biden would be called in. Now, Hunter, you know, had a preemptive pardon, so did his brother Jim Biden. I would assume that they’re not allowed to plead the Fifth. Will every person that you bringing in be put under oath, and do you think you’re going to need to bring in these family members? And what about Ron Klain, and what about the other people close to him?

Comer replied, “I would say Ron Klain’s a very good bet. But again, we’re going to see where the — where the trail leads, just like we did in the Biden influence peddling investigation. We followed the money. We found the shell companies. We found the bank accounts. We’re going to do the same thing with this autopen. Who was giving the authority for use of the autopen? Remember, Sean, there was more activity in the last 100 days of the Biden administration than the first three and a half years of the Biden administration. Many of the far-reaching executive orders were signed during the last 100 days, and they were all signed by the autopen.”

“We don’t believe that you can sign a legal document with an autopen,” he continued. “If I issue a subpoena, I have to fly to Washington, D.C. to manually sign my signature on that subpoena. Anything pertaining to the law has to be signed by a person. We know the autopen was used. No one in the Biden administration is denying that the autopen was used. No one now is denying that Joe Biden wasn’t, you know, mentally fit to make some of these decisions. So, what I can tell you tonight is the four staffers that we’ve asked to come in for transcribed interviews, they have all lawyered up. They are taking this very seriously and this is going to be a battle to get to the truth.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor