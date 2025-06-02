Bill Clinton Dunks on Tapper: Fmr POTUS Suggests Journos Trying to Scapegoat Biden

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed former President Bill Clinton’s comments on President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

On “CBS Sunday Morning,” former President Bill Clinton said, “Some people are trying to use this as a way to blame him for the fact that Trump was reelected.”

Marlow said, “He’s right. He is a smart guy. You don’t even need to read the book. I read the book and it confirmed it. But that’s what it is, it’s about scapegoating and it’s a that’s what it is. And all the the power structure, it is not upending any major power structure that has any sway in Democrat politics at the moment. It is just pointing the finger at people who are completely out of power right now.”

