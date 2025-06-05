Musk vs. Trump: Elon’s History of Grabbing Government Subsidies

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s disagreements.

Marlow said, “Musk is very much motivated by subsidies. He’s he’s a subsidy truffle pig, as we’ve called him at Breitbart over the years. He gets billions in subsidies for Tesla, SolarCity, which is one of his companies that I forgot about, SpaceX.”

He added, “Remember the EV mandates and the EV tax credits make it so that Tesla basically, if you got an $80,000 Tesla, then you’re you get to compete against $87,000 BMW basically because it’s like it’s like that’s the way it works because you get that that in incentive. And a lot of those have been expanded. I think he is acting like a CEO. What’s interesting to me is I don’t totally judge him for that. It’s not really a negative in a way. It’s just like he’s that’s his job now. He’s CEO of Tesla. And this bill is not good for Tesla. So that’s why I feel like people are just overthinking it. I don’t think he’s taking a principled stand.”

