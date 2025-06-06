Marlow: Pro-China, Pro-H-1B, Pro-EV Musk Was Never MAGA

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s political leanings in light of his feud with President Donald Trump.

Marlow said, “All of at Breitbart are I think feeling very vindicated today, as I think the conservative new media resident Elon Musk, skeptics. I think that this was probably something that we saw coming a long time ago at Breitbart News.”

He continued, “He really did, I think, helped get Donald Trump elected. I don’t think he single handedly won the election for Donald Trump, but I think he seemed genuinely committed to Trump’s vision for America relative to the Democrats.”

He said, “But overall, Musk is not a guy to be trusted. And I’m breaking that down for you on the show because I want you guys to know why those of us who were not fangirls, who were not on the bandwagon, that a guy who said that China rocks and that America is full of complacency and entitlement, the type of guy who would open up a Tesla store in Xinjiang, which is the region in China where they got the Uygur concentration camps, that he might not be the type of guy that we trust implicitly.”

Marlow added, “Another one that came up earlier on was the H1 BS. I guess it was December when that was where he said, we want all these H-1b workers. He is not an America first nationalist. He’s not. He’s someone who is very wealthy, very charismatic does a lot of impressive things. But overall, my thesis about Musk has always been the same thing that his real virtue is as a P.T. Barnum type character.”

