Maxine Waters: Trump Is ‘Cruel, Dishonorable Human’ for Deploying National Guard to L.A. Protests

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that President Donald Trump was a “cruel, dishonorable human being” for sending National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

Waters said, “They will end up being used. I don’t know why we have guns. What are those guns for? Are they to shoot protesters? I mean, there’s no reason to be here with the National Guard. The President of the United States is a cruel, dishonorable human being who would just as soon they shoot somebody down. But I don’t want that to happen. I want the elected officials to do everything that we can to dissuade them.”

Reporter Kyung Lah said, “Here’s the concern. It’s the cauldron that has been created today by the deployment of the National Guard, by how people are feeling about these ICE arrests that occurred on Friday, what that clash could mean today here on the streets of Los Angeles.”

