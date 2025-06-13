Marlow: Hysterical Democrats Lose Their Minds After Alex Padilla Violently Resisted Law Enforcement

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA).

Marlow said, “Why did he crash the thing with no security clearance, why wasn’t he in Washington doing his job? Of course he was just trying to grandstand.”

He added that Padilla is a pretty unknown Senator and just “wants to be a martyr.”

