Khanna: ‘Problem Is,’ Iran Will Walk Away from Nonproliferation Treaty, Kick Out Inspectors

On NewsNation on Saturday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that the issue with the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities is that now Iran will walk away from the nonproliferation treaty and will kick out inspectors.

Khanna said, “Well, look, it is in the national interests to stop Iran from getting a nuclear bomb. The problem is, now, they’re going to rip up the NPT. They’re going to kick out all the inspectors. People may have had a problem with Obama’s JCPOA, but under that agreement, Natanz was limited to 3.6 — .7% enrichment, under 5%, and the only enrichment allowed was at Natanz. There was no enrichment allowed at Fordow. Now, people said Iran was cheating. I believe they were cheating, but they weren’t cheating to this level, where they’ve gotten to 60% in Fordow and where they’ve gotten nuclear facilities spread out. My view is we need tough diplomacy to be able to restrict them in the enrichment.”

Khanna added that while he agreed with the JCPOA, it had flaws, like on ballistic missiles, and he supported Trump trying to get a better deal than the JCPOA.

He further stated that he hopes Trump will try to get a deal, and if there isn’t a deal, “my fear is, Iran is going to learn the lesson of Pakistan and North Korea, you want the United States not to mess with you? Develop a nuclear bomb in secret.”

