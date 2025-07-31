Hochul: New Yorkers Go to FL, TX Because of Weather, ‘Maybe Taxes’

During an interview with LI News Radio on Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said that people in New York are leaving for Florida and Texas because “that weather’s better, maybe taxes.” But the main issue is the cost of housing because people are also leaving for Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, which have the same taxes and weather as New York.

Hochul said, [relevant remarks being around 9:45] “[Y]ou said they’re going to other states. Let me tell you the five states that New Yorkers are going to: They go to Florida or Texas. I understand, that weather’s better, maybe taxes.”

She continued, “But the other three states are Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The weather’s the same, the taxes are the same, and the difference is, they can buy housing cheaper because there was more supply. So, that’s the ambition that we lacked, that’s what I’m trying to make up for now and engaging the local supervisors has been so important and giving them the money.”

