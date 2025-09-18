O’Reilly: Kimmel Suspension Not About Censorship, ‘This Is About Responsibility’

Wednesday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” commentator Bill O’Reilly said the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel was not about “censorship,” but about “responsibility.”

O’Reilly said, “I have something to say about this because I know Jimmy Kimmel a little bit. When I went on his program when I was at Fox News, I had a good rapport with him. We had a lot of laughs. He was a gentleman.”

He continued, “But then when Trump got power, he changed. Mr. Kimmel changed into more of a bitter comedian, and I noticed it. I admire Jimmy Kimmel because of the travails of his young son, which he doesn’t publicize much, but he is a hero dad. So when I saw this today, I was sad. I didn’t celebrate it like some people did. I don’t like people losing their jobs. But what Kimmel did is inexplicable to me.”

O’Reilly added, “He had to know on Monday in his dialogue how raw the country was over this assassination of Charlie Kirk. He had to know that. And to use his monologue, which is usually comedic, to mislead the entire country by implying that MAGA Trump supporters were really behind the murder, to do that. I’m saying you have a battery of writers, you have a producer on your program. Did no one red flag you on this? Did no one say anything about this?”

He concluded, “This isn’t about censorship, alright? This is about responsibility. And as you pointed out correctly, every corporation has a responsibility to make sure the product it is selling is an honest product, and by saying that MAGA might have been responsible for murder, not only is that defamatory, but it’s outrageous.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN