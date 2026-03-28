GOP Rep. Gimenez: ‘Some’ Governmental Change Is Objective in Iran, May Not Be Doable

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) stated that “some kind of change in the government” is an objective in Iran, but “maybe that’s not reachable.”

Gimenez said, “I have a clearer knowledge, or at least indication of what the objectives are. The objectives are to make sure that Iran can no longer pose a threat to its neighbors and the world with ballistic missiles, that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and then, some kind of change in the government, okay? And so, although, that one is the third objective, and maybe that’s not reachable. Now, for me, I’m a lot more aggressive than, probably, some of my colleagues, okay? We’re at the 20-yard line. I want to score a touchdown, I don’t want to kick a field goal. Kick a field goal means we go into overtime, and we’re going to do it again. And so, the only way that we score a touchdown is we actually do change the regime.”

Later, Gimenez said that while we may be able to control Iran’s regime under the Trump administration, there is an issue with what would happen under another administration that isn’t as strong.

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