Kaine: Trump’s Criticisms Have Become ‘Goofy Word Salad’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), the one-time running mate for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential bid, claimed President Donald Trump’s criticisms of Democrats had become “goofy word salads.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to ask you a little bit about what’s happening here at home. There were three far-left candidates handpicked by New York City Mayor Mamdani, who won last week over more centrist candidates. Some are looking at that and saying the reach of the left wing of your party seems to be expanding, and here is what President Trump said. Take a listen.

DONALD TRUMP: It’s becoming a communist party. These are not social democrats, these are hardcore godless communists. They’re godless communists. All communists are godless. They don’t believe in God. This is the most serious threat to our country since its existence.

BRENNAN: What do you make of that attack here? And do you have concerns that the progressive platform of some members of the party will make it more difficult to win in other parts of the country headed into November?

KAINE: Margaret, what the president said is just goofy word salad. I’m not an expert on New York House races, I am an expert on Senate races, and we have got Senate candidates all over this country flip- working to flip red seats blue by focusing on the president’s mismanagement of the American economy, families are suffering cost increases because of chaotic tariffs, illegal war and focus on goofy things like ballrooms, arches, and the reflecting pool. And in Virginia, at the House races, I’ve got four Democratic challengers running to flip red seats blue, who are focused on that same kind of cost and affordability agenda that led us to have a landslide win in state races last fall. So, I can’t really explain, you know, what’s on the voters’ minds in New York City congressional races, but I know what’s on Virginians’ minds, and I think I know what’s on Americans’ minds. Let’s focus on the economy and bringing costs down, not foolish wars and chaos.