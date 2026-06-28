Tillis Demands Blanche ‘Get Rid’ of 1776 Fund Before Confirmation as AG

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” outgoing Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had to get rid of the anti-weaponization fund before he would vote for him as Attorney General.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Turning to Attorney General, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, in his attempt to become a permanent attorney general. You’re a key vote to make that happen. You met with him earlier this week. I understand there are a couple of sticking points. You will not accept any equivocation on January 6, and you want Blanche to put a formal end to the president’s so-called anti-weaponization fund to start with. Did he tell you unequivocally that the administration will not give money to January 6 protesters who attacked law enforcement? And did he tell you that Joe Biden was the lawful winner of the 2020 election?”

Tillis said, “Well, the, I don’t oust the, the, gamesmanship, question about who won the election. I certified the vote on the 20th, and I’m not going to use that sort of a gimmick against Todd Blanche. He’s a very competent attorney. I agree with what Bill Barr said in his op-ed this week, but there are matters we need to settle. Finally, we need to get rid of the 1776 Fund.”

He continued, “So it really comes down to trying that let’s get the 1776 Fund out of the narrative. Let’s get the audit piece out of the narrative. Let’s focus on the Democrats, socialists of America, that are taking over the Democratic Party, not these things that we’ve been told by the administration are rendered useless. They’re not going to use it. Let’s figure out a way to end them completely, to remove the distraction of a good nominee coming before judiciary.”

He added, “But right now I’m confident in what we say with Blanche if we can address these distractions that have to get off the table before his confirmation, particularly the 1776 Fund. Let’s just put it away.”

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