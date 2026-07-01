Shapiro: Everything Is on the Table, ‘We Need Radical Reform’ of SCOTUS

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said everything needed to be on the table so Democrats can radically reform the Supreme Court.

Panelist Mara Gay asked, “Governor, yesterday, despite the Supreme Court’s upholding of birthright citizenship, it appears that the court is just one vote away. It was a 5 to 4 decision specifically on whether the 14th Amendment enshrined those rights. We now have, folks like Vice President JD Vance coming out and saying, hey, this isn’t over. This is just hanging by a thread, birthright citizenship. It’s clear that this conservative movement is planning on continuing this fight. What do you believe Democrats should do if they do regain the majority? Do you think that expanding the court or setting term limits for the courts should be on the table?”

Shapiro said, “I think everything needs to be on the table. I think we need radical reform that’s actually going to ensure that the voices of the people are heard from, that the voices of the people are represented in the three branches of government. We don’t have that right now. You know, the the framers were incredibly concerned in Madison in particular, about an executive accumulating too much power. We’ve seen that because this Supreme Court, in one of its worst decisions over the last century, gave a president absolute immunity because a Congress of the United States has withdrawn from its responsibilities to be a check on the executive. We can begin to change that by voting. And after we vote. I think we need dramatic reform to give the voice back to the people. As for the decision yesterday, I mean, it is as clear as day in the 14th Amendment. This case should have taken a nanosecond to decide and it should have been nine nothing.”

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