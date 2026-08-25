MS NOW’s Symone Sanders: Trump Administration Pushing Christian Nationalist Priorities

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” co-host Symone Sanders said the Trump administration is pushing Christian nationalist priorities.

Sanders said, “This is an excerpt from your book. ‘After serving in Trump’s first administration, Vought spent the Biden years hatching plans for the unrestrained vengeance tour that would become Trump’s second presidency. Much of his post-constitutional philosophy was laid out in Project 2025, the authoritarian policy roadmap. He helped write for the Heritage Foundation to correct the problem of America being too secular. Vought vowed Christian nationalist priorities would be plugged right in to a second term.’ We see it, we can see it at the Defense Department in the policies that the defense secretary has laid out. You see it in the administration, you see it in the things that the president himself is saying. You can see it in the Education Department. I’m using air quotes because I’ve gutted it. This is happening right now.”

She added, “Mike Johnson is a Christian nationalist. And do you think it is a failure on the larger media apparatus that we don’t talk more about that? I mean, I kind of feel like we’ve all participated in some way, shape and form in sanitizing who he is. He was, he is, a Christian nationalist. He was a chief cheerleader of the efforts to overturn the election. He’s an extremist, in my opinion.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN