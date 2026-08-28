Dem Rep. McIver: Trump Administration ‘Is Extremely Racist’

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) said Friday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight” that the Trump administration “is extremely racist.”

McIver said, “The criminal justice system has always been unfair. And now I am living firsthand experience of it being unfair. I honestly feel like the weight of the world’s unfairness is on my shoulder, just like it has been on many others prior to me who’ve been in the battle, in the fight. And as I say, Eugene, this situation shouldn’t even be. I shouldn’t even be here in this moment.”

Co-host Eugene Daniels said, “Why do you think you’re having to carry this burden? And why is it different with you?”

McIver said, “The same reason why black women have always been in the gaps of many trials and tribulations in this country. I’m a young black woman from the city of Newark and I think that they thought that they can break me, that I would be an easy target. And it’s the same way that this administration has been going after many black women on different fronts. And, you know, it just happened to be me. And why not pick me? I mean, I think that this administration, who is extremely racist, and definitely bigots and in many different fronts. Why not me? Right in their eyes. And so that’s why they picked me. They saw a black woman that day show up to Delaney Hall, to express power that the people have given me to represent them. And they didn’t like that. That made them very upset. And that’s why they’re doing what they’re doing.”

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