GOP Sen. Kennedy: ‘Don’t Think Anybody’ Has an Answer for Strait of Hormuz, It’s ‘Up to the Iranians’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Will Cain Show,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said that “not enough” oil is getting through the Strait of Hormuz, “And I don’t have an answer for that. … I don’t think anybody does. That’s up to the Iranians.”

Kennedy stated, “I think we should continue doing what we’ve been doing, the sanctions, the blockade, for a while. Of course, everyone has an eye on the price of oil. But it’s about $88 today, $88 and change. Now, I’m not minimizing the rise in the price of gasoline. Nobody wants that. But a lot of oil — of exported oil, not Iranian exported oil, the world’s oil, is actually getting through. We don’t know how much, and they won’t tell us. But I think you also have to keep perspective. Number one, some people say, well, make a deal. Dealing with the Iranian government, it’s like dealing with a wild pack of howler monkeys. They’re crazy. You can’t take their word. I wouldn’t take their word for the same reason that I don’t drink water out of a toilet. You can’t trust them. Number two, we have accomplished most of why we went into Iran. We have degraded their military. We’ve degraded their economy. We’ve torn them a new ashtray. It’ll take them 20 years to climb out of this hole.”

He continued, “The problem, of course, Will, is the Strait of Hormuz, and some oil is getting through, but not enough. And I don’t have an answer for that. But, in the meantime — I don’t think anybody does. That’s up to the Iranians.”

Kennedy also said that, while he isn’t advocating for it, there is the option, “at some point,” of leaving, which would require nations depending on oil coming through the Strait of Hormuz to then step up. He also said that he would “consider arming the Kurds.”

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