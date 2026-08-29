Maher: It’s ‘Always the Left That Can’t Stand to Talk’ with Other Side

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that “It is always the left that can’t stand to talk” to people they disagree with.

While discussing the meeting between Jared Kushner and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Florida gubernatorial nominee Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said that Jeffries is “coming in a defensive way because Democrats were freaking out. … Republicans aren’t freaking out that Jared had a meeting with Hakeem. It’s been Democrats that are freaking out, you just said Carville, Bill. It’s Democrats who are freaking out about this.”

Maher cut in to respond, “Yes it is. It is always the left that can’t stand to talk.”

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