Jim Jordan: ‘The Left Hates Two Countries — America and Israel’

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, noted how the so-called left in America has turned on two countries, the United States and Israel.

He urged Republicans to vote next month or risk the movement spreading, as it has in Europe.

“The bottom line is this is just how radical the left has become,” he said. “I said this the other day, Harris, there are 190-some countries in the world. The left hates two countries — America and Israel. America, the greatest nation ever, two countries created for a purpose. America was the place where the individual, if you had liberty and freedom and if you had a goal, you had a dream and you worked hard — it can happen in this, the greatest country ever. Israel was created for the purpose after the Holocaust, after all the persecution and terrible things done, a place where Jewish people could come home to the land that God promised Abraham. It’s like — the two countries created for a specific purpose the left hates. And they are so radical, even Mamdani is not good enough for them.”

“Remember what he said 10 months and eight days ago,” Jordan added. “He said, ‘I campaigned as a Democrat Socialist. I was elected as a Democrat socialist. I will govern as a Democrat Socialist. But that’s not even good enough for these radicals. That is how crazy it has become, and if we don’t stop it, if we don’t keep these DSA people from getting into office and voting for Republicans, frankly — if that happens, they will take us exactly where Europe, what we’ve seen in France and all these other countries. And now we’re seeing it in our biggest and largest city where he is the mayor of, in New York. That is how radical this is, and just the key message now is in these last three and a half weeks of the campaign.”

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