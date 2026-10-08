Ossoff: Hegseth a ‘Deeply Unwell Person’ Who Seems to Relish Brutality

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is a “deeply unwell person” who seems to relish brutality, when asked about a planned public execution.

Host Jen Psaki said, “Let me ask you about something else that happened at the Pentagon today. I mentioned this earlier, but I just cannot get over this because it also feels made up. Today, the Trump Pentagon announced that it is going to live stream a firing squad execution of the 2009 Fort Hood shooter in December. And we don’t know how or where this public execution will be live streamed, but what is your reaction to this administration putting on a public execution for the first time in 90 years?”

Ossoff said, “I think Pete is, frankly, Jen, a deeply unwell person who seems to relish this kind of brutality. All the while, he’s running a department that is falling into chaos. The guy cannot run the United States military competently, and is spending his time with this kind of obscene medieval spectacle. This administration is way off the rails. The folks who are in positions of power in this administration, and of course, we know all these things, but their values are in disarray. They’re totally disconnected from the daily experience of the American people. And their foreign policy is endangering the United States, squandering our international power and destroying our image in the world. And it’s just another demonstration of how vital it is that we win these midterm elections.”

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