NBC’s Vossoughian: Oregon Has ‘Really Strong Gun Laws,’ District Had Banned Concealed Carry on Property

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “Here’s the Scoop,” host Yasmin Vossoughian stated that “Oregon has some really strong gun laws, more restrictions on gun ownership than most other states.” And the district where a shooting took place earlier this week had already banned concealed carry on its property.

Vossoughian said, “Oregon has some really strong gun laws, more restrictions on gun ownership than most other states. I know that the Bend-La Pine School District has gone even further, they banned concealed carry on its property, closing a legal loophole in the state. Despite that, the shooter was killed by a quote, unquote good guy with a gun, who was close enough to walk in right behind him. Is this going to bring up hard conversations when it comes to gun restrictions?”

NBC News Correspondent Liz Kreutz responded that some people have used the shooting to advocate for more gun ownership, while others have raised concerns about how the shooter got a gun.

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