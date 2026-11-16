‘It’s a Very Mitch McConnell Move’: Ron Johnson Explains Why He Walked Out on Senate GOP Leadership Vote

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) explained why he walked out of the Senate Republican leadership vote last week and why his effort to delay the election of Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) failed.

“You wanted to delay the John Thune vote in order to discuss among Republicans the shellacking they all took,” host Larry Kudlow said. “But it wasn’t delayed, point number one. And point number two, you said you threatened to walk out. Did you in fact walk out of that meeting?”

Johnson replied, “I did, respectfully. I didn’t want to participate in that election, which I thought was very tone-deaf. After a defeat of that magnitude, it demands change. I come from the private sector. If something like this would happen in a company, you would probably wipe out the board of directors and start all over again. So I know how angry our voters are. And, again, we all like John Thune. We all like our leadership, but it just demanded change. Take a look at what’s happening on the Democrats side. They won a tremendous victory, and yet they’re challenging — they gave their members a chance to challenge leadership, and Chris Van Hollen is doing it. We didn’t give it that chance. It’s a very Mitch McConnell move.”

“You know, from 1934 through 2022, you had about 40 days between the election and leadership elections,” he added. “Our conference rules actually call for elections a week after the start of the new Congress. But starting about 2006, that got whittled down to nine days, the week we get back. So, literally, you give no chance for people to challenge. And, again, I walked out respectfully. I lost that vote 31 to 15. Now we have to move forward.”

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