Nolte: Joe Biden Presidential Library Raised Just $1.5 Million

Like all former presidents, Joe Biden is eager to burnish his legacy with the building of a presidential library. But those cost money. A lot of money. And according to the latest fundraising figures, only $1.5 million was raised throughout all of 2025.

Tee hee.

In his first year out of office, Barry Obama raised $232 million.

In his first year out of office, George W. Bush raised $152 million.

Trump has two years left in his second term and has already raised over $100 million, most of it through lawsuits filed against fascist social media and news media outlets — Facebook, CBS News, and ABC News.

From a news report: “The foundation building Joe Biden’s presidential library is nearing a decision on a site in Delaware, as it tries to gain fundraising momentum after bringing in less than $1.5 million in 2025, according to sources familiar with the planning and a copy of its most recent tax filing obtained by CBS News.”

Apparently, the library is already running a deficit…

“The Joe and Jill Biden Presidential Library Foundation spent about $2.1 million last year, mostly on staff, consultants, and legal fees, running a deficit of around $600,000, according to the filing,” adds far-left CBS.

Looks like the grift has run its course…

After dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars on Hunter Biden’s lame-ass paintings, even Democrats appear to have had enough.

Someone will eventually come along and bail out poor President Autopen, but Biden’s legacy as a failed president was set in stone before he left office, and this post-presidential failure proves it.

The rage Democrats feel against Joe Biden has hardly been explored. Had he chosen not to selfishly and stupidly run for a second term, he’d be raising plenty of money right now. But that decision, which Democrats blame for electing Donald Trump to a second term, will never be forgiven.

There’s also the fact that Biden is so disgraced, old, and feeble, there’s no upside in seeking his favor through a donation now that he’s out of office. People donated to Obama’s library because 1) they loved him and 2) they knew he would remain a major player in Democrat politics. People donated to George W. Bush’s library for the same two reasons and a third one: at the time, the Bush family was on the rise in politics and media.

Had Joe Biden’s son Beau not died prematurely, he could have carried on the Biden political legacy. As is, though, all that remains is failure and corruption.