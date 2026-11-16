Mexican Journalist Strangled to Death in Acapulco, Year’s Eighth Murder of News Reporter

Authorities in Mexico confirmed the murder of a journalist in the western state of Guerrero. The reporter’s murder marks the second in that state this year and the eighth in Mexico so far this year.

His killing took place this weekend in the popular beach resort town of Acapulco, Guerrero. According to authorities, Eduardo Flores Salado, a long-time radio and print journalist, was found in a rural area with signs of strangulation. State officials revealed that they were investigating the case but had not made any arrests so far. Officials have not confirmed whether the murder is related to Flores’ work as a journalist or if it was personal in nature.

News outlets in Mexico reported that Flores had been a journalist for more than 20 years, working in print and radio, most recently at Enfoque Informativo and Novedades de Acapulco.

The outlets Enfoque Informativo published numerous stories by Flores on local crime, forced disappearances, and human rights.

The international press freedom group Committee to Protect Journalists highlighted the murder and called for Mexico’s government to investigate the case.

Flores’ murder is the second of its kind in Guerrero. In June, a group of gunmen abducted and murdered environmental journalist Alex Serna, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announced at the time.

The international press freedom organization continues to label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for news workers worldwide. So far this year, RSF has recorded eight murdered journalists in Mexico in 2026. In total, the organization has recorded 169 murdered journalists in Mexico since 2006, with 99 percent of those cases remaining unresolved.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.